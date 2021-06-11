Media-shy Buhari to appear in 2nd interview in 2 days on Friday night
Buhari will appear on government-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) at 8:30 pm.
The president's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Friday afternoon he will appear on government-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) at 8:30 pm.
"It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date," he said.
Buhari appeared in an interview aired on Arise TV on Thursday, June 10, addressing issues of insecurity, and his handling of the country.
