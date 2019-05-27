This report was contained in a short statement from the presidency official twitter handle.

It reads: "STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

AIRING OF SPECIAL INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT BUHARI

@NTANewsNow will, today, May 27, 2019 air a special interview w/ Pres @MBuhari on its network service at 10 pm. All TV stations & other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to this broadcast."

ALSO READ: Buhari signs 2019 Budget into law

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari today Monday, May 27, 2019 also signed the 2019 Appropriate bill of N8.92 trillion into law in Abuja.

The budget of N8.83trillion was earlier submitted to the Senate, but was later increased by about N10billion by the Upper House, bringing the amount to N8.92trillion.