President Muhammadu Buhari will soon address the nation on the insecurity in the country.

"Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm," says Femi Adesina who is Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

"Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast."

Lagos and most of Nigeria has been overrun by arsonists and hoodlums since soldiers opened live rounds on peaceful protesters on October 20, 2020.