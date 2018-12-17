President Buhari has thanked Nigerians for celebrating him on his birthday.

The President turned 76 on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Buhari, in a statement which he issued on Twitter, also thanked his aides and all those who surprised him at the State House.

The statement reads: "I‘m very grateful to everyone for their kind wishes on my 76th birthday today. Those who ambushed me at the State House with a surprise celebration, and all of you who sent in greetings from around the country and the world. Thank you very much. May the Almighty God bless you all.

“A journalist asked me what Nigerians should expect from me, as I turn 76. I am thankful to God for keeping me going, I will continue to serve Nigeria with all dedication and commitment. This is the only country we have, and we will make it work.

“We will continue to remind Nigerians of the situation we met the country in, in 2015, and what we have been able to achieve since then, with the resources available to us. Our unparalleled focus on Infrastructure, delivering transport, power and water projects across the country.

ALSO READ: Buhari attends proclamation of Republic of Niger Anniversary Tuesday

“Our efforts in social investment and human capital development, after years of neglect and under-investment. Our emphasis on fighting corruption, which has earned us global support and recognition; and the ongoing determination to tackle various inherited security challenges.

“We have made our priorities clear, and we will also make clear the progress we are achieving. Nothing will come in the way of our determination to bring lasting change to Nigeria, and to lay the foundation for lasting peace and prosperity.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, a brief birthday ceremony was organised at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.