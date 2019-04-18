The President signed the new minimum wage on Thursday, April 18, 2019, and thus increased workers lowest salary from N18,000 to N30,000 after the two chambers of the National Assembly had approved the bill.

Following the signing of the bill into law, Buhari in a tweet said he signed the bill eight years after its last review.

He tweeted: I signed the New National Minimum Wage Bill into Law today at the State House, eight years after the last review. I would like to express gratitude to everyone who contributed to this very important task, and reiterate our commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians.

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has also congratulated workers over the new minimum wage. He said the reviewed wage is aimed at increasing the productivity of Nigerian workers,adding that it is a good step in the right direction for the nation’s workforce.

He tweeted: ''I congratulate Nigerian workers on the assent of the N30,000 minimum wage into law. This reviewed wage, which is aimed at increasing the productivity of Nigerian workers, is a good step in the right direction for our nation’s workforce — who are the lifeblood of our dear country

However, the Presidency has announced that implementation of the new minimum wage takes effect from the day president Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, confirmed this development when he briefed State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, April 18, 2019.