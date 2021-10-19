RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari tells terrorists: 'Your destruction is near, you have nowhere to hide'

The administration has been acquiring fighter jets from the United States to smoke out bandits hiding in the forests.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has for the umpteenth time warned terrorists and bandits that their clock is ticking and their destruction is nigh.

Nigeria has become one huge killing field, with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers laying siege on swathes of the north and south and taking lives for sport.

At least 30 people were killed by terrorists in the Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State this week.

In a statement through his spokesperson Garba Shehu, Buhari said the gunmen will no longer have a place to hide.

“The clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking, as you will no longer have a place to hide,” the nation's Commander-in-Chief declared.

These bandits are currently under desperate pressure because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

“The cowardly attacks on innocent people by the bandits show a rearguard action of criminals under pressure.

"But they will have no place to hide and our gallant security forces will not relent in the current offensive to defeat these callous enemies of humanity," he added.

The president has promised “more than ever before to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity of life."

He also urged Nigerians to be patient as security agencies work to improve safety across the country.

