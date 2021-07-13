'We are lucky, and should congratulate ourselves,' Buhari tells Nigerians

While hosting a delegation of lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the 78-year-old said Nigeria is a lucky country that has defied all odds.

The president expressed his continued commitment towards serving Nigeria with the best of his ability to repay the faith voters had in him.

He said leaders must always respect the liberty of the people to choose who is best to lead them in a democracy.

"People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too.

"I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability," he said.

Tuesday's meeting was to present the report of the National Security Summit, held in May, to the president.

Insecurity has drastically worsened all over the country under the current government, with killings and kidnappings recorded daily over the past year.

School abductions that used to be a rarity have also skyrocketed with at least 10 recorded since last December, five of them in Kaduna State alone.

House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, commended the president for dousing tension, and ensuring Nigeria has remained a united country.

He said a wide range of stakeholders contributed to the summit whose report was adopted during plenary earlier on Tuesday.