President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his ministers to work until May 28, 2019, just a day before hes sworn in for a second term.

While speaking during the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, May 22, the president said the ministers should only hand over on Tuesday, May 28.

"Although today is our last council meeting, I expect all of you to continue working until Tuesday, 28th May 2019 when you will officially hand over your schedules to your respective Permanent Secretaries." he said.

The president said the ministers should also submit handover letters to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation before vacating office.

Buhari commended the ministers for their service to his administration and the nation since he was first inaugurated.

"Our first meeting in this chamber was in November 2015. Over the past three and a half years, we worked together to deliver our campaign promises. I strongly believe that it is this team work that led to the successes recorded during our first term," he said.

The president had caused a stir when he failed to announce his cabinet six months after he was sworn in in 2015. However, despite the challenges faced by his administration, the president praised the FEC for uniting "to deliver our campaign promise to rescue our country from its parlous state".

He said, "We are a reflection of the Nigeria we aspire to achieve. A diverse but tolerant nation where no one is silenced and where every opinion should be heard and considered.

"I want you all to leave this meeting proud to have served your nation to the best of your ability."

The ministers took turns to show their appreciation for the president's show of faith in them to contribute to the nation's progress.

President Buhari won a second term in the February 23 presidential election and will be sworn in on May 29 in what the Federal Government has announced will be a low key ceremony.