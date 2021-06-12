‘Let them walk’, Buhari reveals what he told Sanwo-Olu when he showed him photos of burnt BRT buses

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, hoodlums set all new vehicles under the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) at Oyingbo terminus ablaze, a day after soldiers opened fire on peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate.

So many other public and private properties in the state were subsequently touched including police stations.

Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality and bad governance, Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the President in Abuja with a photo album showing all public facilities destroyed by hoodlums in the state.

Speaking in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Friday, June 11, 2021, Buhari said he told Sanwo-Olu that the Federal Government didn’t have funds to replace the burnt buses.

He said, “Look at the #EndSARS incident in Lagos. The previous governor of Lagos state bought 200 buses to complement the transportation in Lagos. And he built a complex. But they went and burnt them.

“The present governor made an album and came to see me. I said ‘Thank you very much’. I took the album, put it in my archives and I told him to tell the Lagosians to walk, because we don’t have the money.

“After an administration bought over 200 buses, for some people to come and burn it? So, let them walk.”

Buhari also described Nigerians as being forgetful in the interview.