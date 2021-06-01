Buhari tasks security agencies to ensure speedy release of kidnapped students in Niger

According to the presidential aide, the president, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned the incident.

He urged all the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their utmost in securing their immediate release.

He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in Niger had on Sunday confirmed the abduction of school children and some residents of Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state told NAN in Minna that the children were abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamiya School.

He also confirmed that the abductors killed one person in the process.