President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged ministers inaugurated on Wednesday to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

“We have a challenge to build a country where everyone can maximise his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” Buhari said in a speech at the ceremony in Abuja.

He said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday had specified the roadmap and focus of government in the next four years, stressing that the priorities would form the base for building a strong Nigeria.

Buhari urged the ministers to strive to improve the economy, fight corruption and create a Nigeria that would engage its 20 million unemployed and unemployable people into productive ventures.

“We must make everyone productive. We must make everyone an asset to the country. Everyone must be fully engaged,” he said.

Buhari also emphasised the need for adequate security so that Nigerians could live in peace.

He said that key economic indicators would be used to assess the ministers performances, urging them to work hard to give Nigerians the good governance they deserved.

Buhari admitted that there had been challenges, but said that Nigerians must not fail to recognise the achievements record so far.

He directed the ministers to work closely with the permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals and agencies of their ministries, and emphasised the need for collective efforts towards success.

He also emphasised the need for closer and constant communication and coordination among the officials, adding that all communications requiring his attention must be routed through the Chief of Staff.

Buhari also warned them against allowing political differences, primordial interests and other considerations to affect the prime goal of providing quality service and good governance to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“You must strive to do what is right even if it is difficult,” he declared.

The full list of ministers and their ministries:

1. Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State) -Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development

2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State) -Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State)- Minister of Niger Delta

4. Chris Ngige (Anambra State)- Minister of Labour and Employment

5. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State) Minister of State, Environment

6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State) Minister of Education

7.Ambassador Maryam Katagum (Bauchi State) Trade and Investment. State

8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State) Minister of State, Petroleum, under the President

9.George Akume (Benue State) Special Duties

10.Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) Minister of State, Agric and Rural Development

11. Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State) -Minister of State, Power

12.Festus Keyamo (Delta State) -Minister of State, Niger Delta

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State) -Minister of Science and Technology

14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) -Minister of Health

15.Clement Ike (Edo State) Budget, State

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State) -Minister of Industry, Trade and Technology

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State) -Minister of Foreign Affairs

18.Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State) -Minister of Communications

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State) -Minister of State, Education

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State) -Minister of Water Resources

21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State) -Minister of Finance

22.Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State) -Minister of Environment

23.Sabo Nanono (Kano State) -Minister of Agriculture and Development

24.Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State) -Minister of Defence

25.Hadi Sirika (Katsina State) -Minister of Aviation

26.Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State) -Justice

27.Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State) FCT, State

28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara State) Information and Culture

29.Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State) -Minister of State, Transportation

30.Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State) -Minister of Works and Housing

31.Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State) -Minister of State, Health

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa State) Minister of State, Science

33. Zubair Dada (Niger State) Foreign Affairs

34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun State), Minister of mines and steel development

35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State), Labour, State

36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State), Minister of Interior

37. Sunday Dare (Oyo State) Minister of Youths and Sports

38.Paulen Talen (Plateau State) Minister of Women Affairs

39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) Transportation

40. Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto State) Police Affairs

41. Sale Mamman (Taraba State) Minister of Power

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe State) Minister of State, Housing

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State), Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.