Buhari tasks military chiefs on best strategy to defeat Boko haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has demanded military chiefs map out the best strategy to win the war against Boko haram insurgents.

The president made the call following the recent attack at Metele, Borno State that led to the killing of at least 118 soldiers.

According to ThisDay, the president, who expressed his shock after the attack, summoned a meeting with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa on Sunday, November 25.

At the meeting attended by military and intelligence chiefs including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director of State Security, (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, President Buhari received further briefing on actions.

A source close to the meeting disclosed that the president called on the service chiefs for an update on the purchase of arms and ammunition and the quality and state of ammunitions.

"He is presently receiving security briefing on the security situation. At yesterday's (Sunday) meeting, the Commander-in-chief wanted to see an effective work plan that would prevent this kind of breach.

"He is also interested, and particularly demanded a quick update on the state of armoury, recent purchases and the state and quality of the arms and ammunition available," the source told ThisDay.

Meanwhile, former chief of defence staff, General Martin Luther Agwai has explained why the soldiers battling Boko Haram insurgency are suffering casualties.

Agwai said the soldiers are trained for unconventional war.