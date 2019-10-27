This was contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday.

“I am proud to say that you have started off well. You should therefore not rest on your oars until the people feel the impact of good governance. Your performance will be the yardstick by which our youth will be rated in this democracy.

“My administration is fully committed to supporting our youth to succeed because the country looks upon them for future leadership.

“As one of our youngest leaders, let your performance be an inspiration for others, thereby galvanising our youth to participate actively in making Nigeria a better country.’’

The President urged Fintiri to address the challenges of poverty on the lives of the people, adding that the governor ”should work hard to address this issue because of its direct bearing on criminality in the country.’’

ALSO READ: Buhari extremely happy with successful Russia trip

“While congratulating you on the good work you have started, I urge you not to rest on your oars because complacency is number one enemy of success.

“You should do everything to address the problem of youth restiveness caused by unemployment which in turn, leads to crime.’’