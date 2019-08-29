The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has called on Nigerian women to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet to fix Nigeria's problems.

Tallen was inaugurated into Buhari's second term cabinet last week, along with 42 others, and she believes the government will need the support of Nigerian women.

While hosting the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) at her office in Abuja on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, she said Nigeria is going through a difficult and trying moment.

"As mothers of the nation, I want to appeal to all of you through your various organisations to put the President and all the challenges facing Nigeria and all his cabinet in prayer.

"As mothers of the nation, the prayers of mothers can never be neglected. You know that a praying mother would always succeed over every challenge that is facing the home.

"Mothers are the hearts of the home; mothers are the heart of the society; mothers are the engines that keep the family together," she said.

Tallen, a former Plateau State deputy governor, also called on the women to use their influence in the home to curb insecurity in the country.

She said, "Women are in the position to help stem it (insecurity) because you are the mothers of the youths who are used to cause unrest in our society.

"You are wives to some of the men that are causing these problems within our society.

"As good mothers, as patriotic mothers, God has given us the wisdom to handle the home front effectively.

"I appeal for your patience, your prayers and your understanding. I appeal that you mentor the young ones coming up."

The minister promised to work with the NCWS to ensure the upliftment of women in the country, especially in politics.