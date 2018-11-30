news

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a compilation of pictures to remind him of his military career before becoming the president of Nigeria in the year 2015.

The president confirms that he received a copy of his old memories at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

"I was presented with a compilation of photographs from my military career.

"From cadet to General, even my time at the US Army War College. I seized the opportunity to take the audience on a journey down memory lane," President Buhari writes on his Twitter.

In many cities across Nigeria, Buhari's campaign posters have filed up in numbers making known his intention to retain his seat as president in the year 2019.

His memories while in the army might interest the president so much but not Twitter followers who read his post who are concerned about his failure to safeguard lives.