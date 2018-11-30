Pulse.ng logo
Buhari takes a walk down memory lane in military career photos

President Buhari takes a walk down memory lane in military career photos

As President Buhari reflects about his career in the Nigerian Army, his Twitter followers comment on his impact in government.

  • Published:
President Buhari takes a walk down memory lane in military career photos play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, seen here with the army chief of staff this week, is under pressure to show results in the fight against Boko Haram ahead of February elections

(AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a compilation of pictures to remind him of his military career before becoming the president of Nigeria in the year 2015.

The president confirms that he received a copy of his old memories at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

"I was presented with a compilation of photographs from my military career.

"From cadet to General, even my time at the US Army War College. I seized the opportunity to take the audience on a journey down memory lane," President Buhari writes on his Twitter.

ALSO READ: Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his cabinet

In many cities across Nigeria, Buhari's campaign posters have filed up in numbers making known his intention to retain his seat as president in the year 2019.

His memories while in the army might interest the president so much but not Twitter followers who read his post who are concerned about his failure to safeguard lives.

 

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

