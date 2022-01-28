This is contained in a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.
Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.
The president directed Federal Government’s agencies, working with the Anambra government, to give the necessary succor to the victims.
He also urged public spirited individuals and corporate organisations to assist those whose means of livelihood had been affected by the unfortunate incidents.
