RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

This is contained in a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The president directed Federal Government’s agencies, working with the Anambra government, to give the necessary succor to the victims.

He also urged public spirited individuals and corporate organisations to assist those whose means of livelihood had been affected by the unfortunate incidents.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

Customs intercepts N3.9bn worth of cocaine on Seme-Badagry expressway

No aspirant boycotted Ekiti APC governorship primaries - Gov Badaru

No aspirant boycotted Ekiti APC governorship primaries - Gov Badaru

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

Buhari sympathises with victims of market fire incidents in Onitsha

PDP will keep Soludo on his toes in Anambra – Party chieftain

PDP will keep Soludo on his toes in Anambra – Party chieftain

U.S. Consulate launches anti-corruption website in Nigeria

U.S. Consulate launches anti-corruption website in Nigeria

Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK

Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK

Group roots for Tinubu, says he will hand over to youths

Group roots for Tinubu, says he will hand over to youths

Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

MURIC commends judge for remanding parents who hired thugs to beat up teachers

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.