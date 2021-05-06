Buhari sympathises with Pastor Adeboye over his son’s death

Dare, who was the third son of Pastor Adeboye died in his sleep after ministering the previous day.

The deceased who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died at the age of 42.

Reacting to Dare’s passing, President Buhari in a statement posted on Twitter via his official handle commiserated with Adeboye and his family.

The president said, "My deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye. I pray that God Almighty will grant the departed rest, and comfort grieving family, friends & associates."