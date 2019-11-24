In separate messages of sympathy and solidarity to the leaders of Kenya and DRC, the two countries most hit by the recent incidents, President Buhari said:

“The government of Nigeria sympathises with you and the victims of these deadly and devastating flood disasters and mudslides.”

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, quoted the Nigerian leader as expressing sadness over the loss of lives, the economic and social disruptions caused by these natural disasters.

President Buhari said: ”We are so interconnected by our common humanity that one man’s misfortune affects the joy of others because of the ligament of compassion that holds us together.”

”Emergency management response is one of Africa’s biggest challenges of development, and we should work together to find a common strategy to minimise the human and economic impacts of these catastrophes.”

The President told the leaders of Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo that ”the hearts and prayers of all Nigerians are with those affected by the natural disaster”