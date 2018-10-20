Pulse.ng logo
Buhari sympathises with Abia explosion victims

Many lives were lost in pipeline explosion which occurred on Friday, October 12, 2018, in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia state.

President Buhari has sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives in the Abia pipeline explosion.

The pipeline explosion which occurred on Friday, October 12, 2018, in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia state, claimed many lives.

According to Vanguard, Buhari blamed the explosion on vandals who were scooping petroleum products.

This was made known in a statement issued by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Buhari also called on host communities to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to stop pipeline vandalism.

The statement said “Despite repeated warnings, these unscrupulous people have vandalised that particular pipeline 684 times in the last six months alone. Each time the pipeline is repaired, they resume their activities, even collaborating with security agents, who are reported to have set up toll gates collecting fees from the vandals.

“A fight broke out as a heist was going on and there was shooting, which is believed to have ignited Friday morning’s explosion, during which three security personnel also lost their lives.

 “President Buhari urges communities and state governments that host oil pipelines to be more vigilant and rise to combat the challenge posed by pipeline vandalism.

ALSO READ: Oil thieves cause of pipeline fire incident in Abia – NNPC

“The Enugu depot of the NNPC has been repaired and ready to function, but remains idle today because of the vandals.”

Atiku Abubakar donates N10m

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has donated N10 million to the people of the affected communities.

Atiku, who called for proper safety measures to be put in place along pipeline beds across the country, described the incident as devastating.

