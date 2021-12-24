RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari swears in Sambo as new Minister of State for Works and Housing

Sambo replaces Sale Mamman as Taraba State's representative in the president's cabinet.

President Muhammadu Buhari during the swearing-in of Muazu Sambo [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Muazu Sambo as the new Minister of State for Works and Housing.

Sambo's nomination as minister was first announced last week and was confirmed by the Senate this week.

Buhari announced his portfolio during his inauguration at the Presidential Villa on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Sambo replaces Sale Mamman as Taraba State's representative in the president's cabinet.

Mamman was sacked as Minister of Power in September alongside Sabo Nanono, who was the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, in what was a rare cabinet rejig by the president.

Cabinet member, Mohammad Mahmood, was redeployed from being the Minister of Environment to replace Nanono; and Abubakar Aliyu was redeployed from being Minister of State for Works and Housing to replace Mamman.

The Minister of Environment position remains vacant in Buhari's cabinet.

