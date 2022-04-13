RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

President Buhari
President Buhari

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The affected commissioners of the NPC included: Chief Benedict Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

The ICPC commissioners included; retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Olugbenga Adeyanju (Ekiti State), Sen. Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alh. Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Mandama (Adamawa).

NAN reports that those attending the FEC meeting physically at the Council Chamber are; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Babagana Monguno.

Other ministers attending the meeting include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Agriculture, Mahmud Muhammed, and Environment Muhammed Abdullahi

Others are Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health Olorunimbe Mamora.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other cabinet ministers are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

Buhari swears in Commissioners for NPC, ICPC, presides over FEC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

2 nuns, 3 others incinerated in Anambra auto crash – FRSC

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Psychiatrist appeals to LASG to assist indigent, abandoned patients

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Former Swiss banking CEO found guilty of fraud

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

Appeal Court lifts movement restriction on Sowore

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].

'You're a goat' - Adeboye's son blasts RCCG pastors for defying his father

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria]