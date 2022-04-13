Buhari swears in NPC, ICPC Commissioners

The affected commissioners of the NPC included: Chief Benedict Effiong (Akwa Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).

The ICPC commissioners included; retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Olugbenga Adeyanju (Ekiti State), Sen. Anthony Agbo (Ebonyi), Anne Otelafu Odey (Cross River), Alh. Goni Ali Gujba (Yobe), and Dr Louis Mandama (Adamawa).

NAN reports that those attending the FEC meeting physically at the Council Chamber are; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Babagana Monguno.

Other ministers attending the meeting include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Agriculture, Mahmud Muhammed, and Environment Muhammed Abdullahi

Others are Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health Olorunimbe Mamora.