Buhari swears in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Acting CJN

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice-Olukayode-Ariwoola (TheNigeriaLawyer)
Justice-Olukayode-Ariwoola (TheNigeriaLawyer)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing of Ariwoola, the next most senior in the hierarchy of the Supreme Court, as the new CJN followed the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammed on health ground.

Justice Ariwoola who was born on Aug. 22, 1958 and appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2011.

He was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court in 2011. He was a Justice of the Court of Appeal between 2005 and 2011 after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.

Justice Ariwoola was first appointed a Judge of Superior Court of record in Oyo State in 1992 from private legal practice.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as Justice of Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu and Lagos Divisions.

NAN reports that Ariwoola will retire by 2028.

NAN reports that Justice Tanko Muhammad resigned as the CJN on the grounds of ill-health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

