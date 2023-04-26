Buhari swears in 6 new permanent secretaries

The swearing-in held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The appointees are, Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Nko-Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), (Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

Reading the citation of the new officers, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the swearing-in followed a prequalification exercise for directors in the Federal Civil Service.

“Mr President, six persons have fulfilled the conditions as permanent secretaries after a selection exercise recently conducted for directors.

“This exercise involved competency tests and interactions with a wide range of stakeholders,” he said.

The event comes a month after President Buhari approved the appointment of the officers.