ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari swears in 6 new permanent secretaries

Bayo Wahab

Femi Adesina says the swearing-in followed a prequalification exercise for directors in the Federal Civil Service.

President Muhammadu Buhari swears in 6 permanent Secretaries were swore in after a prequalification exercise. (Punch)
President Muhammadu Buhari swears in 6 permanent Secretaries were swore in after a prequalification exercise. (Punch)

The swearing-in held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The appointees are, Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Nko-Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), (Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

Reading the citation of the new officers, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the swearing-in followed a prequalification exercise for directors in the Federal Civil Service.

Mr President, six persons have fulfilled the conditions as permanent secretaries after a selection exercise recently conducted for directors.

“This exercise involved competency tests and interactions with a wide range of stakeholders,” he said.

The event comes a month after President Buhari approved the appointment of the officers.

Recall that in March, the Head of Civil of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, announced that the president approved the appointment of the six permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

