Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over FEC

The affected permanent secretaries are Mrs Beatrice Jiddy-Agba, Kachollom Daju, Malam Shehu Ibrahim and Mary Ogbe.

NAN reports that the Council meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others in attendance of the meeting are, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan and nine cabinet Ministers.

NAN reports that a minute’s silence was observed by the Council in honour of former member of the Council, Tonye Graham-Douglas, who passed on April 25

Late Graham-Douglas served as Minister of Aviation, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Minister of Tourism.

He died on Monday in a private hospital in Abuja, from an undisclosed ailment.