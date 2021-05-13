Buhari surprised, disappointed by insecurity in North West

Addressing the media after observing Eid prayer at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the president said his government is doing its best to restore peace in the country.

The 78-year-old commended his administration for dealing with insecurity in the north east and south south regions when he became president in 2015, but noted that the insecurity in the north west surprised him.

He said, "I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at time and available resources.

"For example, when we came in, in the Northeast, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States, and the South South in terms of security.

"Without security, you can't do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the north west and we are dealing with it."

Bandits have troubled many parts of the northern region, especially over the past year, killing thousands, kidnapping many for ransom, and displacing tens of thousands from their local communities.

Buhari said the series of security meetings he chaired over the past week will contribute significantly to tackling insecurity in the country.

He also called on the nation's elite to be more understanding and support the government's efforts.

"With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem.

"Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best," he said.