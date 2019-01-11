The Benue chapter of the Committee of Youth on Mobilization Support (CYMS) for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election has solicited partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) toward effective propagation of its ideals to the electorate ahead of the general elections.

The state chairman of the group, Mr John Okpa, said this on Thursday, when he led no fewer than 30 members on a courtesy visit to the state Correspondent of NAN, Mr Philip Dzeremo, in Makurdi.

Okpa commended the agency for its “professional reportage of activities in the state”.

He said, “By our assessment, NAN Makurdi has been indeed objective, unbiased and unsentimental in your information dissemination to the good people of Benue and beyond.”

He said the group was proud of the professionalism of NAN journalists and said it felt safe to identify with the organisation.

He described the group as “strictly a youth organization, committed to mobilizing support for the re-election of Buhari.”

Okpa hinged the group’s resolve to work for Buhari on “the president’s giant strides in the fight against corruption, insurgency and laudable policies in rejuvenating the economy.”

He said the organisation had a national spread and was visible in 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria with 839 ward coordinators and 592,656 registered voters.

He also said that the group had 200 members in every local government area of the state.

According to him, “we are all out vigorously campaigning door-to-door for Buhari because of his landmark achievements in the last three years.”

Responding, Dzeremo assured the group of adequate coverage of its activities and pledged to continue on the path of objectivity, political neutrality and balanced news reportage for which the agency was known.

He said: “We are a professional organisation that is nonpartisan, we pursue news wherever it is and will continue to demonstrate neutrality in our reportage.

“The agency cannot afford to make mistakes because of its wide reach and large clientele. We are the first to break the news and believe in serving it hot to our clients."