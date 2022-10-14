Buhari summons security meeting as troops record ‘impressive results’ nationwide

NAN reports that the security agencies have been recording what has been described as ‘impressive results’ against the terrorists and other criminals in the North East, North West and other parts of the country.

A terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, popularly known as Yellow, and 30 of his fighters were neutralised in airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch on Oct. 8, 2022 at a location in Kaduna State.

Yellow and his fighters fled military onslaught from their location in Niger, to take refuge in one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government area of Kaduna state, when they were bombed.

Similar fruitful results are being recorded by the military in the ongoing fight against terrorist groups in the North-East zone and other parts of the country in recent times.