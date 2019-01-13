Buhari, represented by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali at the Three Day prayer for the repose of the soul of the late emir on Sunday in Lafia, urged the people of Nasiarawa State and Lafia Emirate Council to see the death of the monarch as an act of God.

He described the deceased as an honest and peace-loving man, whose contribution towards peace building across the nation was immeasurable, adding that his wise counsel will be greatly missed.

The President prayed God to grant the soul of the monarch eternal rest and the people of the State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, reiterated that death was an inevitable end of every mortal, while commiserating with the family, Lafia emirate and the people of the State over the death of the first class traditional ruler.

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, after the special prayer at the Palace, described the 44 years reign of the late Emir as the ‘golden era’ in the history of Lafia emirate.

According to Al-Makura, late Emir Agwai was the true progenitor and cornerstone of modern Lafia emirate, given the tremendous development and sustained peace witnessed during his reign.

Al-Makura said the death of the monarch was personal to him, considering the fatherly role the deceasd played in his life.

“I have lost a father, a teacher and a mentor who has guided my every step since I became governor in 2011.

“He was always there whenever I sought his counsel, I will surely miss him,” Al-Makura said.

The governor urged other traditional rulers to emulate the peaceful and honest disposition of the late Emir, in order to ensure a peaceful society.

Al-Makura appreciated the President and all well wishers that stood with the Lafia emirate and the people of the state in mourning the late Emir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session was presided over by the Chief Imam of Lafia, Sheik Dahiru Dalhatu.

Other dignitaries include Gen. Aliyu Gusau (retired), Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retired) and former Governor of Bauchi state, Dr Isa Yuguda.

The list also include Emir of Dass, Dr Biliya Othman; Sen. Abduallahi Adamu as well as traditional rulers from across the state, amongst other sympathizers.

NAN recalls that the traditional ruler died on Jan. 10, at a private hospital in Abuja following a protracted illness.

The late Emir died at the age of 84, after 44 years on the throne.

He was buried on Jan. 11, 2019.

Mustapha Agwai I was survived by two children and many grand children.