President Buhari, on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, spoke with the father of Hauwa Leman, an aide worker who was killed by Boko Haram.

The President disclosed this in a statement issued on Twitter via his official handle, @MBuhari.

The statement reads: “Today I spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa, the ICRC midwife killed by Boko Haram. It is not the kind of telephone call anyone prays to make. The Federal Govt did everything possible to save Hauwa’s life; it is tragic & regrettable that all our efforts were unsuccessful.

“Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram’s insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists. I expressed our deepest condolences to her father, on behalf of the Government and all the people of Nigeria.

“I also spoke with @PMaurerICRC, the President of the ICRC, to extend our condolences on the death of Hauwa. The ICRC has been doing a great job in Nigeria, providing healthcare services to people in the areas most affected by the insurgency. We salute their courage and service.

“We fervently hope that these series of sad events, leading to the painful loss of their staff, will not discourage the ICRC from working in Nigeria. We hope that they will continue to offer their services, and not give up, inspite of what has happened.

“I am reassuring everyone that the Fed Govt will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralize Boko Haram.”

Expired ultimatum

Leman was killed by the dreaded terror group on Monday, October 15, 2018, after an ultimatum which they issued to the Federal Government expired.

She was captured along with some of her colleagues at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno by Boko Haram in March 2018.

In a statement issued in September 2018, after Saifura Ahmed was also killed, the group said “We contacted the government through writing and also sent audio messages but the government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood.

“The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”

The terrorists have also threatened to keep Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl who refused to denounce Christianity, as their slave for life.