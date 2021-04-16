President Buhari explains why he chose Usman Baba as new Inspector General of Police

Baba immediately replaced Mohammed Adamu who was appointed to the position in 2019.

Upon his return to Nigeria on April 15, 2021, Buhari highlighted some of the attributes and thought processes that went into settling for Baba as the nation's police chief.

"Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

"He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience.

"So, we have a high expectation from him," the president said.