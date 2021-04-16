RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari explains why he chose Usman Baba as new Inspector General of Police

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The president says the nation's new police chief is a square peg in a square hole.

President Muhammadu Buhari named Usman Alkali Baba acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) from his vacation apartment in London on April 6, 2021.

Baba immediately replaced Mohammed Adamu who was appointed to the position in 2019.

Upon his return to Nigeria on April 15, 2021, Buhari highlighted some of the attributes and thought processes that went into settling for Baba as the nation's police chief.

"Well, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

"He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience.

"So, we have a high expectation from him," the president said.

The president who had earlier named new security chiefs on January 26, 2021, also said he expects a lot from his new hires, as Nigeria grapples with kidnappings, terrorism and banditry every other day.

