Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Buhari said, “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the Senator.

“On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

Buhari prays for affected people: Buhari, however, prayed for the quick recovery of the Senator and all those that were injured.

He equally prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra State and all other areas.

Background: Ubah’s convoy was ambushed around 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, close to Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market, as it headed to Nnewi.

Close aides – Goodness Mathias and Obum Ikechukwu – and some security personnel died at the scene.

Police confirmed that five persons, including Ubah’s aides and police escorts attached to him, were killed in the attack.

What the Police is doing: The police in Anambra State said five people were killed in the incident.

“Two police officers were killed. The other three that died in the attack were one civilian and two aides of Ifeanyi Ubah,” Tochukwu Ikenga said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, also said another two police officers were still receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.