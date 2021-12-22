Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Gunmen attacked at least 12 communities across Lafia, Obi, and Awe Local Government Areas of the state last week in what was reported to be a reprisal.

The string of attacks was reported to have been in revenge for the corpse of a herdsman found in Obi LGA.

Buhari sent condolences to the affected families in a statement released on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

"I assure the people with all seriousness and sensitivity that this administration is doing its best to safeguard the security of people and will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this senseless and barbaric incident, and bring them to justice," he said.

Hostilities between herders and farmers has been one of the most knotty security challenges under the Buhari administration, and has claimed thousands of lives over the years.

The Federal Government has struggled to keep it contained, with other security challenges plaguing many parts of the country, especially escalating terrorism across the northern region.