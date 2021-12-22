RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari says he will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says he's grieving over the recent massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa State.

Recommended articles

Gunmen attacked at least 12 communities across Lafia, Obi, and Awe Local Government Areas of the state last week in what was reported to be a reprisal.

The string of attacks was reported to have been in revenge for the corpse of a herdsman found in Obi LGA.

Buhari sent condolences to the affected families in a statement released on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

"I assure the people with all seriousness and sensitivity that this administration is doing its best to safeguard the security of people and will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of this senseless and barbaric incident, and bring them to justice," he said.

Hostilities between herders and farmers has been one of the most knotty security challenges under the Buhari administration, and has claimed thousands of lives over the years.

The Federal Government has struggled to keep it contained, with other security challenges plaguing many parts of the country, especially escalating terrorism across the northern region.

At least 38 people were similarly massacred by terrorists days ago in a string of attacks on Kauran Fawa, Marke, and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

LASEPA, NAFDAC neutralise, destroy 260,000 litres of codeine syrup

LASEPA, NAFDAC neutralise, destroy 260,000 litres of codeine syrup

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

Trending

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Middle), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Usman (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]