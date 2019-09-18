President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the support of United Nations member states for the President of the 74th General Assembly, Amb. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, to actualise his vision.

Buhari’s message was conveyed by his spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, at a reception for the new General Assembly president following his inauguration in New York on Tuesday night.

Muhammad-Bande, who is Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, is the third Nigerian to lead the legislative arm of the organisation.

“The government and people of Nigeria are extremely grateful to all of you GA members for the confidence in our Permanent Representative, Prof. Muhammad-Bande, for choosing him in a unanimous vote to lead the 7th session.

“This is a great honor you have done to our country Nigeria; we are 200 million people and Nigerians are extremely happy with this.

“To succeed we expect that all of you will stand behind Prof. Bande”, Shehu told the guests comprising envoys from several countries and Nigerian ambassadors.

United Nations General Assembly President, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu [Twitter/@GarShehu]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that peace and security with emphasis on conflict prevention, poverty eradication, quality education, climate action, and inclusion are top on Muhammad-Bande’s priorities.

In a brief speech, Muhammad-Bande, reiterated his commitment to a close working relationship with other country representatives in the GA to deliver on his mandate

“Let me once again state that the year ahead might be difficult, but our is to work closely with everyone to see that the agenda we set forth in my vision statement is advanced.

“Our commitment remains that we will give a good account of this presidency, which as you is an African presidency,” said Muhammad-Bande, who was joined by his wife, Aishatu, on the podium.

NAN reports that the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, was represented by Dr Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs.

Sani later presented an an award of honour to the PGA on behalf of the wife of the president.

Other dignitaries at the reception included Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary to the Government of the Federation; former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S., Justice Sylvanus Nsofor.