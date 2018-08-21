Buhari slaughters ram for Sallah (Photos)

news

Photos of President Muhammadu Buhari personally slaughtering a ram in Daura, Katsina State, have emerged online.

In the pictures posted by the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari slaughtered the ram to mark the Eid el-Kabir ritual as Muslim faithfuls celebrate Sallah across the country.

The president slaughtered the ram at his residence in Daura amid cheers from supporters shortly after he prayed for a bumper harvest and food security in Nigeria at the Kofar Arewa Eid ground.

Buhari tells Nigerians to promote unity

In his Sallah message to Nigerians, President Buhari called on Nigerians to rise above personal interests and promote harmony in the country while his administration builds a Nigeria that appeals to all.

He said, "Eid-ul-Adha offers an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Alaihis-Salam to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another.

"We must imbibe this lesson and make it a duty to sacrifice for others and to always remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Selfishness, greed and corruption have no place in our lives and in our dealings with one another.

"On this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I urge all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times."

He also vowed that his administration will put an end to corruption in the country and foster a prosperous Nigeria.