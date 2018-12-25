President Muhammadu Buhari made the rare gesture of being part of a singing trio when he appeared with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, in a video on Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

In the video which was filmed in the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the president was flanked by Osinbajo and Oshiomhole as the trio sang a "Merry Christmas" song to join millions of Nigerians and the rest of the world in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The 76-year-old president, a Sunni Muslim, exclaimed, "Wow," at the end of the 22-second video that was posted on his official Twitter account (@MBuhari) early on Tuesday.

In a Christmas message signed by the president on Monday, December 24, he said the Christmas season should be another opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys.

Noting that Nigerians have had a mixed year, he cited "so many unnecessary deaths caused by violent clashes between neighbours" as one the the nation's unpleasant experiences in 2018.

However, the president also noted that the nation's economy has made significant progress in the same time period. He said his administration's 'agricultural revolution' has improved local production and reduced importation.

He also cited "significant improvements in roads, railways, aviation and power" as well as the relentless fight against corruption as one of the nation's pleasant experiences.

The president assured that despite the nation's mixed fortunes in 2018, Nigerians can "put back smiles on the faces of the grieving, the displaced and the troubled, if we show a little love and recommit ourselves to building relationships with those outside our ethnic, religious and socio-political divides".

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, he charged Nigerians to unite and show the world that something good can come out from the country.