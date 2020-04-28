Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“This was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 and all powers enabling him in that behalf,’’ Adesina added.

President Buhari had on Monday approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from May 4, to safeguard the economy.

The president, in a nationwide broadcast in Abuja, however, said that the current lockdown would remain in place until these new ones come into effect on May 4.

Buhari also announced an overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m, saying that all movements would be prohibited during the period except for essential services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had in the broadcast approved 14-day lockdown in Kano State as part of deliberate efforts to combat COVID-19 and the strange disease which has claimed over 64 lives in the past four days.