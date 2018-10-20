Pulse.ng logo
Buhari signs instrument on accession to Vienna Convention

A statement by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem in Abuja on Friday said the signing was done recently by the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Instrument of Accession to the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic of 5th Nov. 1968.

A statement by the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem in Abuja on Friday said the signing was done recently by the President.

Kazeem said Buhari’s effort was pursuant to the sustained determination to address the menace of road traffic crashes by his administration.

According to Kazeem , the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi who has been on a working visit to the United Nations headquarters, New York, appreciated Buhari’s  magnanimity.

Oyeyemi made the presentation of the  Instrument of Accession to UN Chief Treaty Section Office of Legal Affairs, Mr Santiago Villalpando on behalf of  Buhari.

This is unrivalled commitment to the safety of the Nigerian citizenry as manifested yet in this giant stride'” he said.

He said that the Convention was adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on the Nov. 8, 1968.

The Corps Marshal also revealed that his visit to the UN was in compliance with the provision of Article 45 (3) and Article 47 (1) of the Convention.

These state that Instruments of Accession shall be deposited with the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Convention shall enter into force, 12 months after the time of deposit of the 15th Instrument of ratification or accession.

The corps marshal said that the Federal Government  has by a decision duly reached in accordance with its constitutional provisions agreed to accede to the aforesaid convention on Road Traffic.

According to the document, Buhari emphasised the readiness of the country, through established relevant government agencies to comply with the provisions of the Convention and curb incidences of road traffic crashes in the country.

The list of the five Conventions and agreements to be acceded to by Nigeria on road safety included 1968 Convention on Road Traffic, 1958 Agreement Concerning the Adoption of Uniform Technical Prescriptions for Wheeled Vehicles, 1998 Agreement Concerning Establishment of Global Technical Regulations for Wheeled Vehicles, Equipment and Parts which can be fitted and/or used on Wheeled Vehicles.

Others are the 1997 Agreement Concerning Uniform Conditions for Periodic Technical Inspections for Wheeled Vehicles and 1957 Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road.

