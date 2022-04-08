RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari signs Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 3 others

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to four Bills recently passed by the National Assembly including Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari signing (Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari signing (Premium Times)

Others are, Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022; National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022 and Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.

Recommended articles

The President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act provides for the retirement age of teachers in Nigeria.

”Section 1 of the Act clearly states that Teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

”While the provision of Section 3 of the Act provides that the Public Service Rule or any Legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of Service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.”

On the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, Shehu said it repeals the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022.

He said this was meant to facilitate the effective implementation of the Commission’s Law Reform Proposals and enhance its performance and bring the Law in conformity to best practices.

On the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022, the Presidential aide said:

”This Act provides legal framework for the National Biotechnology Development Agency to carry out research, create and develop public awareness in biotechnology in order to encourage private sector participation in biotechnology industry in Nigeria.”

Shehu also disclosed that the president assented to Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.

”This Act establishes the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State to provide Legal framework for its due management and administration.

”The Medical Centre will be headed by a Medical Director who shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, and shall be the Chief Executive and accounting officer of the Medical Centre as stipulated in Section 9 of the Act.”

Shehu revealed that the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Umar El-Yakub, was at the State House for the signing of the bills.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fake corps member sneaks into Bauchi NYSC camp, steals phones, others

Fake corps member sneaks into Bauchi NYSC camp, steals phones, others

2023: Why I'm running for Senatorial seat in Imo - Akeredolu's wife

2023: Why I'm running for Senatorial seat in Imo - Akeredolu's wife

Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu's repatriation to Nigeria

Court backs FG on Nnamdi Kanu's repatriation to Nigeria

Buhari consoles Jonathan over death of 2 aides in road crash

Buhari consoles Jonathan over death of 2 aides in road crash

Attackers of my LG headquarters are not from Anambra state, Gov Soludo

Attackers of my LG headquarters are not from Anambra state, Gov Soludo

Buhari signs Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 3 others

Buhari signs Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act, 3 others

Customs Strike Force warns smugglers; seizes N143.64m goods

Customs Strike Force warns smugglers; seizes N143.64m goods

Lagos govt to complete NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikorodu soon

Lagos govt to complete NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikorodu soon

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Russia looking new buyers for its coal after European Union ban

Trending

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]

Nigerian man jailed in UK for inciting violence in Nigeria via social media posts

Adeyinka Shoyemi. [Twitter:AdeyinkaGrandson]

UK warns against travels to 7 Northern states in Nigeria

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’