Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari signs Center for Disease Control act into law

Buhari signs Center for Disease Control act into law

President Buhari said the act will further empower the agency in carrying out its mandate in disease control.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to five bills, including the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018, Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2018 and Nigerian Centre For Disease Control And Prevention ( Establishment ) Act, 2018. play

President Buhari

(Nigerian Tribune)

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the bill for establishing the National Agency for disease control into Law.

The agency, which was established in 2011, had been existing without legislative authority. This was disclosed in a post he made on his official @MBuhari Twitter account on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

He added that the act will further empower the agency in carrying out its mandate in disease control.

"One of the Bills I signed into law last week is for an Act establishing the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC). The Agency has existed for seven years, without enabling legislation. Now @NCDCgov has an Act, and is further empowered to deliver on its very important mandate," the post read.

 

The act was signed a month after promising to honour the legacy of the late Dr Stella Adadevoh, the medical doctor who helped to prevent a potentially disastrous outbreak of Ebola virus in Nigeria in 2014.

In his message celebrating the late physician's posthumous birthday, president Buhari said that "As part of our efforts to build on her legacy our administration has put great effort into strengthening the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)".

A total number of eight people were killed during the contained outbreak four years ago.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Buhari says he's frustrated by looters hiding money abroad
Minimum Wage: Labour leader commends Buhari for being proactive
Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without understanding – Buhari
Google honours Stella Adadevoh on her 62nd posthumous birthday
National safety-nets programme to lift 1m people out of poverty annually
Buhari, Saraki pay tribute to Late Dr. Stella Adadevoh
Buhari orders NHIS boss to proceed on administrative leave, appoints Omogo to oversee scheme

Local

Peter Obi says Atiku never promised to reduce fuel price
Peter Obi says Atiku never promised to reduce fuel price to N87 or N90 per litre
Tinubu: What EFCC's Magu said about alleged Jagaban corruption
This is what EFCC boss said when he was asked about Tinubu’s alleged corruption
Hope Uzodinma
Senator Uzodinma granted bail, to appear for grilling
Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole
FG says around 30 million Nigerians suffer from mental illness
X
Advertisement