President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill changing the name of the Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service into law.

The Act revoke the Nigerian Prisons Service Act.

This was announced on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on national assembly matters, Ita Enang.

With this law, the Nigerian Prisons Service will now be known as the Nigerian Correctional Service.

According to Enang, the correctional service has two main faculties: custodial service and non-custodial service.

He said, “The non-custodial faculty of the correctional service is responsible for the administration of non-custodial measures, namely: community Service, probation, parole, restorative justice measures and such other measures as a court of competent jurisdiction may order. Restorative Justice measure approved in the Act include victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, community mediation and other conciliatory measures as may be deemed necessary pre-trial, trial during imprisonment or even post- imprisonment stages.”

Enang also announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved changing the name of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state, to Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.