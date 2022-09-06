Buhari sets up committee to look into ASUU’s demands

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu announced the development at a meeting with Pro chancellors and Vice Chancellors in Abuja on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The minister said the Federal Government has set up a committee to revisit the issue, adding that the committee is made up of four Pro-Chancellors and four Vice Chancellors, while he is the chairman.

Adamu said the committee is expected to look into the additional demands by ASUU, particularly issues where there has not been consensus.

He further explained that the committee would look at the ‘No Work No Pay’ and remuneration of university lecturers issues.

Reacting to a question on if the government would review its position on the ‘NO work No Pay’ rule, Adamu said: “There has been an appeal generally for the system to take a second look at that and that is what the committee will look into.”

Recall that ASUU has been on strike for over six months.