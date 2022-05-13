RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari set to replace departing ministers

Bayo Wahab

Some ministers with political ambition recently resigned their appointments following the president’s resignation order.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the departing ministers. (Presidency)

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will replace ministers who resigned from his cabinet to pursue their political ambitions “without delay”.

The president said this on Friday, May 13, 2022, when he bade the departing ministers farewell at a valedictory session.

The ministers include Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister for Transport, Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology.

Bayo Wahab

