Buhari set to present 2019 budget to National Assembly as FEC approves

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2019 appropriation bill which will soon be presented to the National Assembly.

The approval was made during a special FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa on Friday, December 7, 2018.

While addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said President Muhammadu Buhari will present the document as soon as the National Assembly agrees on a date.

The passage of budgets has been controversial over the past two years especially regarding how late they're usually finally passed into law.