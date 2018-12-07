Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari set to present 2019 budget to National Assembly as FEC approves

Buhari set to present 2019 budget to National Assembly as FEC approves

President Buhari will present the document as soon as the National Assembly agrees on a date.

  • Published:
Buhari set to present 2019 budget to National Assembly play President Muhammadu Buhari (Bayo Omoboriowo)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2019 appropriation bill which will soon be presented to the National Assembly.

The approval was made during a special FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa on Friday, December 7, 2018.

While addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said President Muhammadu Buhari will present the document as soon as the National Assembly agrees on a date.

The passage of budgets has been controversial over the past two years especially regarding how late they're usually finally passed into law.

Even though President Buhari presented the 2018 budget to the National Assembly in November 2017 with the aim of making sure it was already signed into law by January 2018, lawmakers didn't pass it until May 16, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Bishop Oyedepo misfired on 'Jubril from Sudan', he...bullet

Related Articles

"This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rally
Atiku's wife says Buhari's government tried to have him sacked as Customs officer in 1984
Fulani herdsmen killed nearly 1,700 people in 2018, says Global Terrorism Index report
Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from Sudan' controversy
Abike Dabiri-Erewa laughs off comedian's mockery of Buhari's 'Jubril from Sudan' story
Boko Haram kills 8 soldiers in Yobe attack, 10 terrorists also killed
"It is time to return Nigeria to PDP," Atiku says Nigeria was at its best between 1999 and 2015
Buhari convenes 'extraordinary' FEC meeting to finalise 2019 budget on Friday

Local

DSS seals entrance to NASS as plot to impeach Saraki thickens
Again, NASS staff threatens strike, gives ultimatum over unpaid allowances
Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride
2 drivers die as trucks collide on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway
Herdsmen have forced 20,000 children out of school in Benue
34,986 Benue IDPs risk cholera outbreak
Get ready for another industrial action if you school in Osun state
Remaining 4 abducted Osun college workers regain freedom
X
Advertisement