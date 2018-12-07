Buhari set to present 2019 budget to National Assembly as FEC approves

President Buhari will present the document as soon as the National Assembly agrees on a date.
The approval was made during a special FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa on Friday, December 7, 2018.
While addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said President Muhammadu Buhari will present the document as soon as the National Assembly agrees on a date.
The passage of budgets has been controversial over the past two years especially regarding how late they're usually finally passed into law.
Even though President Buhari presented the 2018 budget to the National Assembly in November 2017 with the aim of making sure it was already signed into law by January 2018, lawmakers didn't pass it until May 16, 2018.