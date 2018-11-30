Buhari set to depart for Poland

news

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to leave Nigeria for Poland to attend the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP24) under the United Nations' Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

According to a statement released by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president will depart Nigeria on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

At the conference, scheduled for December 2, Buhari will deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria's commitment to addressing climate change by implementing the goals set out in its National Determined Contributions.

He will also hold an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Poland.

The president will be accompanied by Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi: Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; and Abubakar Bello of Niger state.