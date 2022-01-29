President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday made a video message to address the people of Zamfara state after his scheduled visit to the state was cancelled due to concerns about weather conditions.
Buhari sends video message to Zamfara residents
The president sent a video message to the state to condole with residents over his botched visit.
The President was scheduled to visit the state yesterday to condole with residents over the incessant activities of terrorists that have continued to claim innocent lives in the state. The visit was supposed to come after the President visited the BUA facility in Sokoto before adverse weather conditions threw a wrench in those plans.
In his address, the President apologised to the people of the state for cancelling his trip so late before intimating them on security plans that he is implementing in conjunction with Governor Bello Matawalle’s Zamfara state government to protect its people and other valuables.
“I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto,” he said. “I understand how you feel about this development, but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best.
“I particularly sympathize with your Governor, Bello Matawalle, and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng