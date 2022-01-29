Buhari sends video message to Zamfara residents

The President was scheduled to visit the state yesterday to condole with residents over the incessant activities of terrorists that have continued to claim innocent lives in the state. The visit was supposed to come after the President visited the BUA facility in Sokoto before adverse weather conditions threw a wrench in those plans.

In his address, the President apologised to the people of the state for cancelling his trip so late before intimating them on security plans that he is implementing in conjunction with Governor Bello Matawalle’s Zamfara state government to protect its people and other valuables.

“I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto,” he said. “I understand how you feel about this development, but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best.