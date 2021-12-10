Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, saying the delegation is made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services.
Buhari sends security chiefs to Sokoto, Katsina over rise in bandits’ attacks
President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-level security delegation to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in activities of bandits.
According to the presidential aide, the president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.
He said the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo, are also on the delegation, led by the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.
