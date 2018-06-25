Pulse.ng logo
Buhari sends Osinbajo to Plateau over mass murder

The vice president will address state leaders when he arrives in the state later on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari sends Osinbajo to Plateau over mass murder play Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with President Muhammadu Buhari (Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari (Politicsonline))
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, to Plateau State in the wake of the gruesome killing of at least 86 people in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2018.

According to the state's Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Dati, the vice president will arrive in the state later on Monday, June 25, 2018.

He is expected to arrive at the Hiapang airport in Jos, the state capital, and meet with relevant stakeholders over the killings.

Dati also disclosed that Governor Simon Lalong will make a radio and television broadcast as part of measures to put an end to the escalating violence in the state.

Even though eyewitnesses have reported a death toll of well above 120, the state's police command said on Sunday, June 24, that 86 people were killed in the wave of violence with 50 houses also reported to be burnt.

The attacks took place in Xland, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nghar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk in Gashish District, as well as Rakok, Kok and Razat in the Ropp District, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari also blamed the escalation of the herders-farmers conflict on politicians who are taking advantage of the crisis for political gains in the upcoming 2019 elections.

Herders/farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.

Ever since herdsmen were blamed for the death of 73 people in attacks launched in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State in the opening days of January 2018, hundreds of people have been killed in similar attacks with Taraba and Benue bearing most of the brunt.

