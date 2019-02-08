The Presidents Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the submission was in line with constitutional provision.

The presidential aide revealed that the names were conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, asking for expeditious consideration and confirmation of the appointments.

Below are the names, states of origin and positions of the nominees respectively.

S/N STATE NAME POSITION 1. Ebonyi Engr. Elias Mbam Chairman 2. Abia Chris Alozie Akomas Commissioner 3. Akwa Ibom Ayang Sunday Okon Commissioner 4. Anambra Chima Philip Okafor Commissioner 5. Bauchi Prof. Isa B. Mohammed Commissioner 6. Benue Samuel Adaa Maagbe Commissioner 7. Cross River Ntufam Eyo Nsa Whiley Commissioner 8. Delta Mr. Andrew Ogheneovo Agbaga Commissioner 9. Ebonyi Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu Commissioner 10. Edo Mr. Victor Eboigbe Commissioner 11. Ekiti Amujo Philip Ajayi Commissioner 12. Enugu Mrs. Maria Chinyere Aniobi Commissioner 13. FCT Hon. Musa Tanko Abari Commissioner 14. Gombe Mohammed Kabeer Usman Commissioner 15. Jigawa Alhaji Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel Commissioner 16. Katsina Alh. Kabir Muhammad Mashi Commissioner 17. Kano Barr. Umar Farouk Abdullahi Commissioner 18. Kebbi Rilwan Hussein Abarshi Commissioner 19. Kogi Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul Commissioner 20. Kwara Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman Commissioner 21. Lagos Dr. Wright Olusegun Adekunle Commissioner 22. Nasarawa Aliyu A. Abdulkadir Commissioner 23. Niger Ibrahim Bako Bagudu Shettima Commissioner 24. Ogun Mr. Fari Adebayo Commissioner 25. Ondo Mr. Tokunbo Ajasin Commissioner 26. Oyo Kolade Daniel Abimbola Commissioner 27. Plateau Mr. Alexander Shaiyen Commissioner 28. Rivers Wenah Asondu Temple Commissioner 29. Yobe Alhaji Modu Aji Juluri Commissioner 30. Zamfara Abubakar Sadiq A. Gusau Commissioner.