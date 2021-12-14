RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari sends get-well message to Ramaphosa for testing positive for COVID-19

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]
President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari said: “My heart and prayers are with Mr Ramaphosa of South Africa at this difficult moment of health challenge, and I pray for his speedy and full recovery.

Recommended articles

”The coronavirus pandemic is a reality and no respecter of persons.”

President Buhari described Ramaphosa as a friend of Nigeria and an important partner in the joint continental efforts to tackle Africa’s social, economic and political difficulties.

The President particularly reminded Nigerians “to disregard the allegation that the pandemic is a foreign creation to depopulate Africa and boost the financial interests of western pharmaceutical companies through vaccine production.”

According to him, the lack of attention to medical advice and apathy are damaging to the government’s efforts to contain the spread of this deadly viral disease.

The president, therefore, advised Nigerians to come out fully and get vaccinated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Arraignment of Fani-Kayode over alleged medical reports forgery stalled

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

Nigeria soft pedals, may not retaliate on UK, Canada travel ban

South African President infected with COVID

South African President infected with COVID

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

2023 Elections: New electoral law now awaits NASS, Presidency – INEC

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)