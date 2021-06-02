RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari sends Bill on extension of teachers’ retirement age to Senate

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted an Executive Bill to the Senate, seeking extension of retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari sends Bill on extension of teachers’ retirement age to Senate. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan read the letter on the floor of the senate at Wednesday’s plenary.

Lawan explained that the bill would harmonised the retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years for teachers is in pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Transmission of the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

“Pursuant to section 58 (2 ) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said.

Lawan also during the plenary, referred Buhari’s request for confirmation of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to Senate Committees on Defense and Army.

The Defense Committee led by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), was mandated to lead the screening for the newly appointed COAS.

